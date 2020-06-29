Today’s Headlines
- A first look at November ballot measures in California (CalMatters)
- California enacts electric truck rules (The Verge, Governing)
- SF Muni’s plans for transit-only lanes (KCBS)
- A Pedal for Justice ride in San Diego (NBC San Diego, San Diego Union Tribune)
- Public transit is overpoliced and underfunded (Bloomberg)
- Parks are important, and so is access to parks (CalMatters)
- What does the future of transportation look like? (Grist)
- Three Mother Lode road projects get funding (My Mother Lode)
- Caltrans discusses future plans for Highway 99 in Chico after crashes (Enterprise-Record)
- How people spent their stimulus checks (Route Fifty)
- Counties rethink opening plans as COVID cases grow (CalMatters)
- Air BnB layoffs expose inequities (CityLab)
