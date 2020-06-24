Today’s Headlines
- California re-evaluating whether cap-and-trade can meet climate goals (CalMatters)
- A plan forms for building electric charging stations along I-5 from Canada to Mexico (Transport Topics)
- Federal relief for four CA transit agencies announced (The Desert Review)
- How Uber dumped JUMP (Vice)
- Hospitalization numbers threaten re-opening (CalMatters)
- School buses: How to screen students for COVID? (School Transportation News)
- League of American Bicyclists is liking the House transportation bill: analysis
- BART to shift $2m from police to ambassadors (Mass Transit)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF