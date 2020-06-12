Today’s Headlines

  • COVID and race, risk, and workforce equity (Policy Link)
  • The bicycle as a vehicle of protest (New Yorker)
  • Trek’s statement on police use of bikes (Bicycle Retailer) is “laughable” (Cycling News)
  • BART, Santa Clara VTA, Riverside awarded federal funds for transit improvements (CBS)
  • Redding still looking to expand I-5 for trucks (Record Searchlight)
  • Assembly passes resolution to rein in electrification of HSR (Rail Journal)
  • Even a ten percent drop in VMT could reap major climate benefits (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Convention centers suck (life and money out of cities) (Seattle Times)

