Today’s Headlines
- COVID and race, risk, and workforce equity (Policy Link)
- The bicycle as a vehicle of protest (New Yorker)
- Trek’s statement on police use of bikes (Bicycle Retailer) is “laughable” (Cycling News)
- BART, Santa Clara VTA, Riverside awarded federal funds for transit improvements (CBS)
- Redding still looking to expand I-5 for trucks (Record Searchlight)
- Assembly passes resolution to rein in electrification of HSR (Rail Journal)
- Even a ten percent drop in VMT could reap major climate benefits (Smart Cities Dive)
- Convention centers suck (life and money out of cities) (Seattle Times)
