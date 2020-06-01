KILLING

Black

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

STREETSBLOG USA

High-Speed Police Chases: Not Worth the Risk

By Angie Schmitt |
High-speed police chases have no place in crowded cities. The risk of killing innocent bystanders is just too high to justify maybe preventing the “bad guy” from getting away. Branden Klayko at Network blog Broken Sidewalk reports that Louisville recently revised its police chase policy to become “among the strictest in the country,” and it’s […]