High-Speed Police Chases: Not Worth the RiskBy Angie Schmitt |
High-speed police chases have no place in crowded cities. The risk of killing innocent bystanders is just too high to justify maybe preventing the “bad guy” from getting away. Branden Klayko at Network blog Broken Sidewalk reports that Louisville recently revised its police chase policy to become “among the strictest in the country,” and it’s […]
Utah Police Shooting Underscores the Added Threat Facing Black People on BikesBy Angie Schmitt |
Police stopped Patrick Harmon for riding his bike without a rear light. When he attempted to flee, officer Clinton Fox shot him three times in the back.
Addressing Racism and Police Brutality in Traffic EnforcementBy David Meyer |
"Vision Zero cannot be a reason to overly-police black and brown bodies," said Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition Executive Director Tamika Butler.
How Lazy Coverage of Pedestrian Deaths Obscures Why Streets Are So DangerousBy Angie Schmitt |
Journalists should be more skeptical of police accounts of pedestrian deaths.
CA OTS “Safety” Campaign Blames Pedestrian Victims Killed By DriversBy Joe Linton |
You might think that drivers are at fault for killing pedestrians. You'd be right!
A Hit-and-Run Driver Killed 5 People on Bikes, So the Press Lectured CyclistsBy Angie Schmitt |
A hit-and-run driver killed five people on a group bike ride in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Tuesday. Four others were seriously injured in the horrifying crash, caused when a driver hit their training group — known as “the Chain Gang” — from behind. Police arrested 50-year-old Charlie Pickett (right), according to Mlive.com, and charged him with five […]