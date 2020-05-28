Today’s Headlines

I’m walking with a cane these days but it hasn’t stopped me from participating in Streetsblog California’s virtual walkathon/bikeathon fundraiser, proceeds from which will be split 50/50 with California food banks. Heavy-handed guilt trip? Sure. If you benefit from the work we do to keep you informed about California sustainable transportation policies, plans, and news, then please support us if you can. Donate here. Share a picture of your walk or bike trip on social media (I’ve posted some nice ones) with the ungainly tag #Walk4Streetsblog or #Bike4Streetsblog.

Feds trying to block Caltrans from using state land for homeless shelters (MSN News)

Climate and the pandemic (New York Times)

Private toll roads want a public handout because their revenue is down (The Newspaper)

Nervousness about reopening businesses too quickly in California (Politico)

BART budget looks bad (SF Chronicle)

California, and 22 other states, sue Trump administration over clean car rules (DeSmog)

A climate policy that can unite people (Vox)

Hot summer days feel much hotter in historically redlined neighborhood (CapRadio)

