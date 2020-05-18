Today’s Headlines
During May, join our virtual walk- or bike-athon fundraiser–half of all proceeds will go to California food banks. Take a pic, tag it #Walk4Streetsblog or #Bike4Streetsblog. And donate here.
- California Transportation Commission approves $17.4b for highway funding (Transport Topics)
- Study teases out potential effects of coronavirus on freight industry (Logistics Management)
- The 200-year-old answer to the 2020 crisis (Forbes)
- There’s still hope for shared bikes and scooters (Washington Post)
- UK could see a huge surge in bike commuting (Cycling Weekly)
- Central London will be closed to cars (The Guardian)
- U.S.-China tensions could hurt American bike supply (Capradio)
- Highway funding in new House COVID bill reinforces inequities (Eno Center for Transportation)
- The other costs of online shopping and package deliveries (Car and Driver)
