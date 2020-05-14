Today’s Headlines
Bike to Work Day may have been postponed, but today can still be Bike to Wherever (with proper safe distancing) Day
- Bicycling is “exploding” across the U.S. (The Guardian)
- CTC allocates $247m to speed up, accommodate more traffic on I-5 through Santa Clarita (The Signal)
- L.A. Metro needs to keep adjusting its COVID response (Transit Center)
- Cases of infection remain high, as long as people can’t – and some who won’t – stay home (LA Times)
- Contract tracing needs technology but also human power (CityLab)
- Those oil tankers off the coast of Southern California may be idling, but they’re still polluting the air (Grist)
- Governor Newsom to release state budget revision today; no one expects good news (Capitol Weekly)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF