Bike to Work Day may have been postponed, but today can still be Bike to Wherever (with proper safe distancing) Day

Bicycling is “exploding” across the U.S. (The Guardian)

CTC allocates $247m to speed up, accommodate more traffic on I-5 through Santa Clarita (The Signal)

L.A. Metro needs to keep adjusting its COVID response (Transit Center)

Cases of infection remain high, as long as people can’t – and some who won’t – stay home (LA Times)

Contract tracing needs technology but also human power (CityLab)

Those oil tankers off the coast of Southern California may be idling, but they’re still polluting the air (Grist)

Governor Newsom to release state budget revision today; no one expects good news (Capitol Weekly)

