Today’s Headlines
- San Diego embraces slow streets (NBC)
- Pro-fossil fuels group threatens a protest “with no social distancing” to stop a vote on banning natural gas (LA Times)
- Tesla flaunts shelter-in-place orders (CNBC); Elon pitches a fit (CBS12)
- Cities that rely on sales taxes are really scrambling right now (CalMatters)
- Bay Area cities start looking for cuts (SF Chronicle)
- “Global Clean Energy” buys Bakersfield refinery, will convert to renewable diesel (Green Car Congress)
- L.A. air quality improved – for a short time (Daily Bruin)
- Santa Barbara is “ready to reopen” (Santa Ynez Valley News)
- Pandemic is an opportunity to rethink city design (Modesto Bee)
- Europe sees Airbnb slump as a chance to reclaim some housing (The Guardian)
- England to invest big time in bicycling, walking facilities (Forbes)
- Aramark backs down from threat to quickly evict employees it laid off in Yosemite (KMPH)
- Blue ribbon task force to “guide recovery of transit network” in Bay Area (The Press)
- Construction firm gets $8m bonus from Caltrans for finishing early (Island Packet)
