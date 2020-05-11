Today’s Headlines

  • San Diego embraces slow streets (NBC)
  • Pro-fossil fuels group threatens a protest “with no social distancing” to stop a vote on banning natural gas (LA Times)
  • Tesla flaunts shelter-in-place orders (CNBC); Elon pitches a fit (CBS12)
  • Cities that rely on sales taxes are really scrambling right now (CalMatters)
  • Bay Area cities start looking for cuts (SF Chronicle)
  • “Global Clean Energy” buys Bakersfield refinery, will convert to renewable diesel (Green Car Congress)
  • L.A. air quality improved – for a short time (Daily Bruin)
  • Santa Barbara is “ready to reopen” (Santa Ynez Valley News)
  • Pandemic is an opportunity to rethink city design (Modesto Bee)
  • Europe sees Airbnb slump as a chance to reclaim some housing (The Guardian)
  • England to invest big time in bicycling, walking facilities (Forbes)
  • Aramark backs down from threat to quickly evict employees it laid off in Yosemite (KMPH)
  • Blue ribbon task force to “guide recovery of transit network” in Bay Area (The Press)
  • Construction firm gets $8m bonus from Caltrans for finishing early (Island Packet)

