Today’s Headlines
- OCTA plans to buy ten plug-in battery electric buses (NGT News)
- What do states teach drivers about bicycling? Not much (League of American Bicyclists)
- London expects a ten-fold increase in cycling (Guardian)
- Outside Magazine will track every bicycle death in 2020
- Who will ride transit now? (CityLab)
- How to safely reopen (Studio Eleven)
- Speculation on what reopening will be like (LA Times)
- State moves to crack down on rural counties defying shelter-in-place orders (SF Chronicle)
- Trump won’t let CDC publish its guidelines for reopening (SF Chronicle)
