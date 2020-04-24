Today’s Headlines
- Addressing climate change is a big enough idea to revive the economy (NY Times)
- But cities are delaying climate projects (NY Times)
- Data on NYC subway ridership during COVID – essential workers are still riding (Pedestrian Observations)
- Public transit is a lifeline (World Economic Forum)
- People assume transit is unsafe during pandemic, but it’s not that simple (Planetizen)
- Making transit safer and more sustainable, post COVID-19 (The City Fix)
- Auto industry hopes more people will buy cars (Bloomberg)
- CA transit money goes to:
- Amtrak Pacific Surfliner (TravelPulse)
- Lake County transit hub (Lake County News)
- L.A. street vendors fought for years for the right to sell; then came COVID-19 (LA Times)
- San Diego Unified offers hazard pay to transportation workers (School Transportation Online)
- Coronavirus is hard on tenants and landlords (LA Times)
- A heat wave this weekend may draw people to beaches. Be careful (LA Times)
