Today’s Headlines
- Federal relief bill is not enough to save transit (Transportation for America)
- Transit workers are dying (Guardian)
- Grocery store workers are essential, and unprotected (Reveal)
- Lots of pressure to re-open businesses (LA Times)
- Ventura County begins to loosen restrictions (LA Times)
- San Luis Obispo wants to as well (San Luis Obispo.com)
- San Diego wants to reopen parks (San Diego Union Tribune)
- “Freedom to die” protests in San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune), Sacramento (CalMatters), and elsewhere in California (LA Times)
- Shelter-in-place speeds up transportation projects (SF Chronicle)
- Cops are reporting ridiculously high speeds by some drivers (Pew)
- Paltry public transit prevents people from getting to jobs, services (Texas Observer)
- Norway–a major oil exporter–is well on its way to meeting target of phasing out all in-country fossil fuel vehicles by 2025 (The Guardian)
- Federal ban on evictions hasn’t stopped some landlords (ProPublica)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF