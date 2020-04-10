Today’s Headlines

  • Cell phone data reveals whether Californians are staying home (Sacramento Bee)
  • Reduced traffic, pollution has cycling advocates taking notice (Spectrum News)
  • How to protect bus drivers? (Press Enterprise)
  • The coronavirus is exacerbating inequality (The Guardian)
  • Transit has been battered by the pandemic (NY Times)
    • It blew a hole in BART’s budget (KQED)
  • After this, government policy should aim at reducing air travel (The Guardian)
  • A second company gets a permit to test driverless delivery vehicles in California (Transport Topics)
  • Affordable housing was already expensive to build; now it could be even more so (LA Times)
  • San Diego uses its public library’s 3D printers to make face shields (KPBS)
  • Developing tests for antibodies to find out how far the virus has actually spread (LA Times)

