Today’s Headlines
- Cell phone data reveals whether Californians are staying home (Sacramento Bee)
- Reduced traffic, pollution has cycling advocates taking notice (Spectrum News)
- How to protect bus drivers? (Press Enterprise)
- The coronavirus is exacerbating inequality (The Guardian)
- Transit has been battered by the pandemic (NY Times)
- It blew a hole in BART’s budget (KQED)
- After this, government policy should aim at reducing air travel (The Guardian)
- A second company gets a permit to test driverless delivery vehicles in California (Transport Topics)
- Affordable housing was already expensive to build; now it could be even more so (LA Times)
- San Diego uses its public library’s 3D printers to make face shields (KPBS)
- Developing tests for antibodies to find out how far the virus has actually spread (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF