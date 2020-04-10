Today’s Headlines

Cell phone data reveals whether Californians are staying home (Sacramento Bee)

Reduced traffic, pollution has cycling advocates taking notice (Spectrum News)

How to protect bus drivers? (Press Enterprise)

The coronavirus is exacerbating inequality (The Guardian)

Transit has been battered by the pandemic (NY Times) It blew a hole in BART’s budget (KQED)

After this, government policy should aim at reducing air travel (The Guardian)

A second company gets a permit to test driverless delivery vehicles in California (Transport Topics)

Affordable housing was already expensive to build; now it could be even more so (LA Times)

San Diego uses its public library’s 3D printers to make face shields (KPBS)

Developing tests for antibodies to find out how far the virus has actually spread (LA Times)

