Today’s Headlines
- Impacts to Fresno-area transportation (Stop and Move)
- California farmworkers are essential–and largely unprotected (Guardian)
- Undocumented workers, most at risk for losing jobs and getting the virus due to doing essential work, are left out relief bill (California Budget & Policy Center)
- Will stimulus payments help? Evidence from Stockton’s universal income experiment (Sacramento Bee)
- Time to take back the streets (Treehugger)
- The bicycle makes a comeback (Forbes, Foreground)
- It took a pandemic to ease unfair crackdown on e-bike deliveries in NY (Fast Company)
- Workers in ski masks helping homeless find shelter (LA Times)
- Renters: what you need to know right now (LA Times)
- Study: Strict air quality regulations benefit agriculture (AG Net West)
- Trump weakens fuel economy standards just when they’re needed most (LA Times)
- Planning goes online (California Planning & Development Report)
- SF Supes approve payout to journalist whose home was raided by police to find a story source (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF