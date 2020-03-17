Today’s Headlines
- Bay Area issues mandatory Shelter in Place order for three weeks (Mercury News)
- Los Angeles issues emergency restrictions; more to come (LA Times)
- San Diego closes bars, restaurants, limits gathering (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Governor Newsom recommends all sit-down restaurants, gyms, bars, theaters close (CalMatters)
- State legislature suspends session (Sacramento Bee)
- Newsom issues Executive Order allow local governments to freeze on evictions, foreclosures, utility shutoffs (Governor’s Office)
- This will be hard, especially for low-wage workers and unemployed (CalMatters)
- Safeway is hiring to keep up with demand (SF Chronicle)
- Spain cracks down on all outdoor activity, including biking (Cycling Weekly)
- Uber, League of American Bicyclists partner on bike safety at virtual Bike Summit 2020 (Bicycle Retailer)
