Today’s Headlines

Court rejects Trump claims on joint California-Quebec cap-and-trade auctions (Bloomberg)

Why everyone needs to stay home: People without symptoms could be spreading COVID-19 (CNN)

Governor Newsom: Stay away from each other, close bars (LA Times)

NYC sees a surge in biking as people avoid public transit (NY Times)

Closing “essential” businesses doesn’t mean bike shops; Spain has banned bicycling (and most non-essential transportation) (Forbes)

What about housekeepers? (LA Times)

Vacancy fines to free up housing for people: a bill in California, and how they’re working in Vancouver (CalMatters)

A group of homeless families take over empty houses in L.A. (LA Times)

