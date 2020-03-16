Today’s Headlines
- Court rejects Trump claims on joint California-Quebec cap-and-trade auctions (Bloomberg)
- Why everyone needs to stay home: People without symptoms could be spreading COVID-19 (CNN)
- Governor Newsom: Stay away from each other, close bars (LA Times)
- NYC sees a surge in biking as people avoid public transit (NY Times)
- Closing “essential” businesses doesn’t mean bike shops; Spain has banned bicycling (and most non-essential transportation) (Forbes)
- What about housekeepers? (LA Times)
- Vacancy fines to free up housing for people: a bill in California, and how they’re working in Vancouver (CalMatters)
- A group of homeless families take over empty houses in L.A. (LA Times)
