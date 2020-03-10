Today’s Headlines
- Senator Wiener has a kinder, gentler housing density bill (CalMatters)
- Five ways public transportation could improve the lives of women (World Economic Forum)
- Why the U.S. sucks at building public transit (Vice)
- After a disaster, bracing for the speculators/sharks in Nashville (CityLab)
- Dallas ends its red-light camera program, decreasing safety and lowering revenue (Planetizen)
- Coronavirus fears spawn speculation, responses:
- about public transit (Planetizen, Smart Cities Dive, NBC San Diego)
- including BART ridership (SF Chronicle)
- and homeless residents (SF Chronicle)
- and the California economy (CalMatters)
- Ride-hail drivers wonder how to keep themselves from getting sick (CityLab)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF