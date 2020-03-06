Today’s Headlines
- Celebrate International Women’s Day with a bike ride (Cycling Tips)
- Those %*!$# scooters! Well, actually, cars and vans are improperly parked far more than scooters (Smart Cities Dive)
- Amazon thought about offering “green” shipping, then decided nah (Bloomberg)
- City planners’ role in creating affordable and inclusive communities (Planetizen)
- Bad land use and transportation decisions increase congestion (Smart Growth America)
- Even single-family homes are owned–and rented out–by large corporations (New York Times Magazine)
- Are luxury apartments sitting empty in L.A.? (Curbed)
- A Friday transportation thought: sexism in snowplowing patterns (Salt Lake Tribune)
