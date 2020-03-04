Today’s Headlines
- CA bills take aim at ride-hail emissions (CalMatters)
- Public transit is not usually the culprit in pandemics, despite what people think (Vice)
- The U.S. cities trying to make transit free (CNBC)
- After 2 years of delay, Palo Alto is about to get scooters (Palo Alto Online)
- Envisioning a city center in the empty heart of Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Report: SoCal electric vehicle industry is busy, growing (LA Times)
- NASA’s efforts to develop “urban aerial transportation” (TechCrunch)
- Apple offers $150m to affordable housing developers (Curbed)
- Cautionary tale from Reno about tech and housing (Curbed)
