  • CA bills take aim at ride-hail emissions (CalMatters)
  • Public transit is not usually the culprit in pandemics, despite what people think (Vice)
  • The U.S. cities trying to make transit free (CNBC)
  • After 2 years of delay, Palo Alto is about to get scooters (Palo Alto Online)
  • Envisioning a city center in the empty heart of Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Report: SoCal electric vehicle industry is busy, growing (LA Times)
  • NASA’s efforts to develop “urban aerial transportation” (TechCrunch)
  • Apple offers $150m to affordable housing developers (Curbed)
  • Cautionary tale from Reno about tech and housing (Curbed)

