Oil and gas industries pollute much more than previously reported, measured (NY Times)

Climate change is real; responses are partisan (NY Times)

Santa Barbara to consider another westside bike path (Edhat)

Stanislaus County celebrates Go Green Week in March with free transit (Oakdale Leader)

Lyft shocks with e-bike price hike, Uber bikes leave town (Curbed)

White male anti-bike journalist seeks and finds another reason to complain about Bay Area bike lanes (SF Chronicle)

Coronavirus outbreak has temporarily reduced China’s CO2 emissions (Carbon Brief)

Feds stop autonomous shuttle pilot after several passenger injuries; “We’ve learned a lot” says company (Fox)

Safety reports on autonomous vehicle tests are vague, weak, unhelpful (The Verge)

NTSB to Tesla owners: You don’t own a self-driving car (The Drive)

From cow poop to fuel in Visalia (The Sun Gazette)

