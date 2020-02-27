Today’s Headlines

  • Oil and gas industries pollute much more than previously reported, measured (NY Times)
  • Climate change is real; responses are partisan (NY Times)
  • Santa Barbara to consider another westside bike path (Edhat)
  • Stanislaus County celebrates Go Green Week in March with free transit (Oakdale Leader)
  • Lyft shocks with e-bike price hike, Uber bikes leave town (Curbed)
  • White male anti-bike journalist seeks and finds another reason to complain about Bay Area bike lanes (SF Chronicle)
  • Coronavirus outbreak has temporarily reduced China’s CO2 emissions (Carbon Brief)
  • Feds stop autonomous shuttle pilot after several passenger injuries; “We’ve learned a lot” says company  (Fox)
  • Safety reports on autonomous vehicle tests are vague, weak, unhelpful (The Verge)
  • NTSB to Tesla owners: You don’t own a self-driving car (The Drive)
  • From cow poop to fuel in Visalia (The Sun Gazette)

