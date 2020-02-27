Today’s Headlines
- Oil and gas industries pollute much more than previously reported, measured (NY Times)
- Climate change is real; responses are partisan (NY Times)
- Santa Barbara to consider another westside bike path (Edhat)
- Stanislaus County celebrates Go Green Week in March with free transit (Oakdale Leader)
- Lyft shocks with e-bike price hike, Uber bikes leave town (Curbed)
- White male anti-bike journalist seeks and finds another reason to complain about Bay Area bike lanes (SF Chronicle)
- Coronavirus outbreak has temporarily reduced China’s CO2 emissions (Carbon Brief)
- Feds stop autonomous shuttle pilot after several passenger injuries; “We’ve learned a lot” says company (Fox)
- Safety reports on autonomous vehicle tests are vague, weak, unhelpful (The Verge)
- NTSB to Tesla owners: You don’t own a self-driving car (The Drive)
- From cow poop to fuel in Visalia (The Sun Gazette)
