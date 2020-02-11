Today’s Headlines
- Toronto dropped some urban speed limits and made its streets much safer (The Globe and Mail)
- L.A. Mayor’s Green New Deal directive includes transit improvements, more CicLAvia (NRDC)
- Uber fails to block gig worker law A.B. 5 (Transport Topics)
- San Diego to turn parking lots into a public plaza (San Diego Union Tribune)
- E-scooters could survive in and benefit suburbs, with the right policies (CityLab)
- Advocates push for protected bike lanes on S.F’s Embarcadero (SF Chronicle)
- MTC to work first on bus-only approaches to Bay bridges; bus-only lanes on bridges will have to wait (Bay Bridge for Everyone)
- SF’s wealthiest renters are having trouble paying for housing (Curbed)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF