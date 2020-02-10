Today’s Headlines
- The real reason California’s upzoning bill failed (Curbed)
- How we treat homeless neighbors stinks (Capital & Main)
- Oakland could dramatically reshape its housing policy (Mercury News)
- Muni considers developing housing for its employees on its own land (SF Examiner)
- Feds quietly drop antitrust investigation against carmakers for working with CA on emissions (New York Times, Sacramento Bee, SF Chronicle)
- American needs a transportation bill that includes walking and biking (The Hill)
- Feds approve a CA-made AV with no pedals, no mirrors, no steering wheel (KTLA, Fox)
- Rules on e-bikes in national parks are really unclear (LA Times)
- Demand for e-bikes is rising (Reading Eagle)
- Plans forming to build train connection from Indio to L.A. (Patch)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF