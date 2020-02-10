Today’s Headlines

  • The real reason California’s upzoning bill failed (Curbed)
  • How we treat homeless neighbors stinks (Capital & Main)
  • Oakland could dramatically reshape its housing policy (Mercury News)
  • Muni considers developing housing for its employees on its own land (SF Examiner)
  • Feds quietly drop antitrust investigation against carmakers for working with CA on emissions (New York Times, Sacramento Bee, SF Chronicle)
  • American needs a transportation bill that includes walking and biking (The Hill)
  • Feds approve a CA-made AV with no pedals, no mirrors, no steering wheel (KTLA, Fox)
  • Rules on e-bikes in national parks are really unclear (LA Times)
  • Demand for e-bikes is rising (Reading Eagle)
  • Plans forming to build train connection from Indio to L.A. (Patch)

