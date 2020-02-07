Today’s Headlines

Bike lanes do not cause car congestion (Bicycling)

S.B. 1 projects on the Central Coast (KSBY)

SCAG regional transportation plan for 2020-2045 looking for public comment (Patch)

Caltrain agrees to build housing along its right of way (SF Chronicle)

Uber prepares to test self-driving vehicles in San Francisco (Transport Topics)

How to build a morally ethical self-driving car (Bloomberg)

Shell Oil is investing in transit ticketing technology (Smart Cities Dive)

Google Maps wants to be much more than driving directions (Wired)

Sierra Club chapter says not all affordable housing is good enough (Curbed)

LA Times says a “cultural divide” between L.A. and S.F. killed housing bill

Governor Newsom ends state payments for long-distance commutes (Sacramento Bee)

