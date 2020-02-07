Today’s Headlines
- Bike lanes do not cause car congestion (Bicycling)
- S.B. 1 projects on the Central Coast (KSBY)
- SCAG regional transportation plan for 2020-2045 looking for public comment (Patch)
- Caltrain agrees to build housing along its right of way (SF Chronicle)
- Uber prepares to test self-driving vehicles in San Francisco (Transport Topics)
- How to build a morally ethical self-driving car (Bloomberg)
- Shell Oil is investing in transit ticketing technology (Smart Cities Dive)
- Google Maps wants to be much more than driving directions (Wired)
- Sierra Club chapter says not all affordable housing is good enough (Curbed)
- LA Times says a “cultural divide” between L.A. and S.F. killed housing bill
- Governor Newsom ends state payments for long-distance commutes (Sacramento Bee)
