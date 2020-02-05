Today’s Headlines
- Could Berkeley’s Telegraph Ave be car-free? (East Bay Times)
- CA High-Speed Rail explainer (Medium)
- Transit validation: A new proposal from Prof. Donald Shoup to cut stadium parking (CityLab)
- Los Angeles has plenty of housing–for cars (LA Times)
- Uber, Lyft are skirting A.B. 5 (SF Chronicle)
- CA utilities are prepping for transportation electrification (Utility Dive)
- CA cities sue for damages from oil industry (SF Chronicle)
- During December strike, Parisians got a taste for bicycling, and seem to like it (The Local)
- And the city is moving towards bike-friendly streets everywhere (Eltis)
- Doesn’t matter if it’s electric, that SUV is still a selfish, harmful, pretentious coverup (Vice)
- More honk, more wait in Mumbai (NY Times)
