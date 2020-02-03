Today’s Headlines
- Shoup: Include Transit In Sports Tickets, Including L.A. Olympics (CityLab)
- A.B. Changing Some Parts Of How Uber Works (LAT)
- 40 Mile Bike Path Around Coachella Valley Wins State Grant (KESQ.com)
- Just Because S.B. 50 Failed, It Doesn’t Mean We Don’t Need Housing Leg. (Union-Tribune)
- Red Light Cameras Are Still Legal Many Places (OC Register)
- Commentary: Vote for More SMART Service (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Vote for More Traffic, Continued Dependence on Oil and Cars (MarinIJ)
- OCTA Debuts Ten Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses
- Legislation Would Create Interagency Group for Rail to Ontario Airport (Daily Bulletin)
- Rounding Up the Super Bowl Car Ads (SBNYC)
