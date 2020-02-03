Today’s Headlines

Shoup: Include Transit In Sports Tickets, Including L.A. Olympics (CityLab)

A.B. Changing Some Parts Of How Uber Works (LAT)

40 Mile Bike Path Around Coachella Valley Wins State Grant (KESQ.com)

Just Because S.B. 50 Failed, It Doesn’t Mean We Don’t Need Housing Leg. (Union-Tribune)

Red Light Cameras Are Still Legal Many Places (OC Register)

Commentary: Vote for More SMART Service (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Vote for More Traffic, Continued Dependence on Oil and Cars (MarinIJ)

OCTA Debuts Ten Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses

Legislation Would Create Interagency Group for Rail to Ontario Airport (Daily Bulletin)

Rounding Up the Super Bowl Car Ads (SBNYC)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie will be back tomorrow…did you miss her?