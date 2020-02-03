Today’s Headlines

  • Shoup: Include Transit In Sports Tickets, Including L.A. Olympics (CityLab)
  • A.B. Changing Some Parts Of How Uber Works (LAT)
  • 40 Mile Bike Path Around Coachella Valley Wins State Grant (KESQ.com)
  • Just Because S.B. 50 Failed, It Doesn’t Mean We Don’t Need Housing Leg. (Union-Tribune)
  • Red Light Cameras Are Still Legal Many Places (OC Register)
  • Commentary: Vote for More SMART Service (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Vote for More Traffic, Continued Dependence on Oil and Cars (MarinIJ)
  • OCTA Debuts Ten Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses
  • Legislation Would Create Interagency Group for Rail to Ontario Airport (Daily Bulletin)
  • Rounding Up the Super Bowl Car Ads (SBNYC)

Melanie will be back tomorrow…did you miss her?