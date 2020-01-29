Today’s Headlines
- Asm Holden Introduces Legislation To Get LA Metro Gold Line To Ontario
- Saluting Generations of Advocates for Car-Free Market (SFChron)
- CA Bicyclist Deaths Highest In 25 Years (Biking in L.A.)
- Lime Can Track If You Are Riding on Sidewalk (Future Car)
- San Diego Bans Scooters on Boardwalk (NBC San Diego)
- A Very Important Look at the Very Important Issue of What Car Colors Are Popular (SacBee)
- Comparing the Transportation Plans for Five Leading Dem Candidates for Pres. (ENO)
