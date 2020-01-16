Today’s Headlines
- Bicycles are the future of urban transportation (Bicycling)
- Plumas County releases its final draft Regional Transportation Plan (Plumas News)
- Richmond City Council bans coal shipments from port despite threat of lawsuits (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- State fights plan to move liquified natural gas by train (Patch)
- Hmmm, maybe “traditional” indigenous practices can actually help prevent fires and reduce emissions (NY Times)
- The case for “dumb” cities (The Guardian)
- Report focuses on clean energy–cars and cement factories–for emissions reductions (CalMatters)
- Uber’s attempt to skirt A.B. 5 could allow drivers to discriminate (SF Chronicle)
- A.B. 5 faces a boatload of lawsuits (Transport Topics, Route Fifty)
- NASA, NOAA: 2019 was second warmest year on record (LA Times)
- Heat is decimating populations of ocean birds and fish (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF