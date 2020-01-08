Today’s Headlines

  • San Diego, El Monte Union, and Stockton school districts awarded $ for pilot projects to promote zero-emission transportation (KUSI)
  • Senator Wiener’s housing-transit bill is back (LA Times, CurbedSF)
    • What would it mean for LA? (CurbedLA)
    • For Long Beach? (LongBeachize)
    • Chair of committee that blocked S.B. 50 last year is not happy he wasn’t consulted on amendments (SF Chronicle)
  • EPA, CA working to clear backlog of paperwork on clean air reports (Phys.org)
  • Rep. DeSaulnier introduces a bill in Congress to bar federal government from buying from automakers who opposed CA waiver (SF Chronicle)
  • Uber revamps its app in CA to skirt A.B.5 (Washington Post)
  • San Francisco neighborhood fights housing project (SF Chronicle)
  • The disproportionate effects of air pollution (Route Fifty)
  • California’s early primary will be confusing (Capitol Weekly)
  • In London, 87 million trips were made on bike share since 2010 (Intelligent Transport)

