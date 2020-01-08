Today’s Headlines
- San Diego, El Monte Union, and Stockton school districts awarded $ for pilot projects to promote zero-emission transportation (KUSI)
- Senator Wiener’s housing-transit bill is back (LA Times, CurbedSF)
- What would it mean for LA? (CurbedLA)
- For Long Beach? (LongBeachize)
- Chair of committee that blocked S.B. 50 last year is not happy he wasn’t consulted on amendments (SF Chronicle)
- EPA, CA working to clear backlog of paperwork on clean air reports (Phys.org)
- Rep. DeSaulnier introduces a bill in Congress to bar federal government from buying from automakers who opposed CA waiver (SF Chronicle)
- Uber revamps its app in CA to skirt A.B.5 (Washington Post)
- San Francisco neighborhood fights housing project (SF Chronicle)
- The disproportionate effects of air pollution (Route Fifty)
- California’s early primary will be confusing (Capitol Weekly)
- In London, 87 million trips were made on bike share since 2010 (Intelligent Transport)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF