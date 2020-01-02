Today’s Headlines
Happy New Year to our Streetsblog California readers! Here’s what the media has been covering:
- Los Altos mulls changes to bike lanes (Los Altos Online)
- San Diego gets serious about sidewalk repair, after injury payouts mount (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Tesla driver crashes into car in Gardena, killing its occupants; was the Tesla on autopilot? (Star Tribune)
- LAPD: Fatal traffic crashes in L.A. increased 32% last year (ABC)
- Ebikes are still illegal in NYC. What? (BuzzFeed)
- Oil industry has been gaming cap-and-trade (LA Times)
- Judge temporarily excludes trucking industry from new labor law AB5 (SF Chronicle)
- Uber and Postmates sue for exemptions too (LA Times, Sacramento Bee)
- Women who took over empty home in Oakland plead their case in court (SF Chronicle)
- Why the census matters: California may lose a congressional seat (LA Times)
