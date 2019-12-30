- Deloitte prediction: Bicycles can save cities (Forbes)
- Oregon adopts law allowing bicyclists to treat stop signs as yields (NBC)
- Bike lanes are transforming Paris (Forbes)
- 2019 was deadliest year for pedestrians in San Jose (and other places?) (CBS)
- San Diego–and other cities throughout CA–randomly choose days to enforce traffic safety laws against bikes, pedestrians (CBS)
- BART to double down on fare sweeps because they “are working” (SF Chronicle)
- Free rides on Santa Clara Valley transit until the end of the year (Mercury News)
- Light rail route shutting down because it’s circuitous–a common problem (City Journal)
- Transit group walks back its comments opposing transit-housing bill (SF Examiner)
- California, climate change, and the trauma of the last decade (LA Times)
- Why Wall Street wants to price pollution (LA Times)