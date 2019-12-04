Today’s Headlines

Could CA build a high-speed rail tunnel under Burbank airport? (Transport Topics)

CA planners starting to move away from Level of Service measure of traffic (State Smart Transportation Initiative)

Trump asks court to throw out CA lawsuit on auto emissions standards (Transport Topics)

Are you paying too much for rent, even on a rent-controlled apartment? (Curbed)

Hospitals are building affordable housing (NextCity)

CO2 emissions hit record high in 2019 (NY Times)

Failed action on climate raises the stakes (Nation of Change)

