Today’s Headlines
- Could CA build a high-speed rail tunnel under Burbank airport? (Transport Topics)
- CA planners starting to move away from Level of Service measure of traffic (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- Trump asks court to throw out CA lawsuit on auto emissions standards (Transport Topics)
- Are you paying too much for rent, even on a rent-controlled apartment? (Curbed)
- Hospitals are building affordable housing (NextCity)
- CO2 emissions hit record high in 2019 (NY Times)
- Failed action on climate raises the stakes (Nation of Change)
