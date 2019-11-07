Today’s Headlines
- The benefits of walkable cities are vast (UVA Today)
- NTSB releases report on fatal AV crash: Uber system couldn’t recognize victim was a person (The Verge)
- Uber’s self-driving program never played by the rules, and it’s putting us all at risk (Curbed)
- NTSB calls for mandatory bike helmet laws despite staff recommendations not to; bike advocates object (Jalopnik, AM NewYork, Washington Post)
- San Luis Obispo police to create cyclist checkpoints in the name of safety – not to give out lights but to cite riders without them (KCBX)
- Stop whining about LAX-it and give the bus a shot (LA Times)
- CARB to set clean truck rules (Transport Topics)
- Unable to regulate aircraft, Burbank Airport focuses emission reductions on ground-support vehicles (LA Times)
- Mapping progress on California’s air quality since 1990 (California Healthline)
- CalEPA has an opportunity to jump start progress away from oil (NRDC)
- Gas taxes are way too low (Transport & Environment)
