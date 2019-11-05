Today’s Headlines
- L.A. suspends Uber’s permit for scooters and bikes over data policy (LA Times)
- It’s not its data, or privacy, that Uber really cares about (CityLab)
- City congestion is one of many arguments for using delivery e-bikes (The Guardian)
- Do rail companies need to change their bike policies? (The Guardian)
- Democratic candidates have a serious blind spot when it comes to carbon emissions (Huffington Post)
- After auto companies sign on, Trump abandons plan to freeze auto efficiency standards (The Verge)
- Federal tax incentives for EVs are under attack by Trump administration (Sacramento Bee)
- Human emotions will curtail supposed benefits from autonomous vehicles (DowntoEarth)
- Augsburg, Germany tests out a flat rate “mobility” fare covering buses, trains, bike rentals, car share (Intelligent Transport)
- What new employee law could mean to the trucking industry (Transport Topics)
- BBC program will plug bicycles, “most popular form of transport on the planet” (Forbes)
- Apple to give $2.5 billion for housing in California (Curbed)
