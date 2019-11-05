Today’s Headlines

L.A. suspends Uber’s permit for scooters and bikes over data policy (LA Times)

It’s not its data, or privacy, that Uber really cares about (CityLab)

City congestion is one of many arguments for using delivery e-bikes (The Guardian)

Do rail companies need to change their bike policies? (The Guardian)

Democratic candidates have a serious blind spot when it comes to carbon emissions (Huffington Post)

After auto companies sign on, Trump abandons plan to freeze auto efficiency standards (The Verge)

Federal tax incentives for EVs are under attack by Trump administration (Sacramento Bee)

Human emotions will curtail supposed benefits from autonomous vehicles (DowntoEarth)

Augsburg, Germany tests out a flat rate “mobility” fare covering buses, trains, bike rentals, car share (Intelligent Transport)

What new employee law could mean to the trucking industry (Transport Topics)

BBC program will plug bicycles, “most popular form of transport on the planet” (Forbes)

Apple to give $2.5 billion for housing in California (Curbed)

