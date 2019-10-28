Today’s Headlines
- Bay Area fires impact on air quality, transit (SFChron)
- Getty fire burns up to 405 Freeway in Los Angeles (LATimes)
- 57 pedestrians die in Sacramento region this year (SacBee)
- Motorists kill 30 pedestrians in Fresno this year (FresnoBee)
- San Diego’s regional bike plan delayed (UnionTrib)
- SouthernCal gets traffic safety grant (RecordGazette)
- A guide to tax increment financing, a way to finance economic development (CityLab)
- Cold weather is no barrier to biking (Outside)
- Commentary: How to make streets safer in Sacramento (SacBee)
- Commentary: Local politicians don’t act on Climate Change (UnionTrib)
- Commentary: Climate Change worst environmental problem ever (LATimes)
