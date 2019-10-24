Today’s Headlines
- In California, prefab apartment buildings are saving time and money (CALmatters)
- Lessons from Oakland’s adaptive bike share program (Next City)
- What’s bad for the planet is bad for the economy (KQED)
- Bipartisan Vision Zero Act would fund safe streets (Curbed)
- Governor Newsom responds to Trump EPA suit on cap-and-trade (SCPR)
- As does Senator Feinstein
- Trump’s trade war with China raises the price of soft-hit posts (Inquirer)
- The weird, infuriating world of comedy traffic school, a product of California’s permissive regulations (Vulture)
- Columnists at tiny papers continue to fan the flames of the “gas tax bait-and-switch” that never was (The Union)
- Ethics, equity, and empathy in transportation planning (Regional Planning Association)
