Today’s Headlines
- Governor vetoed the Complete Streets bill. SF Chronicle reports Senator Wiener is unhappy about it, but he’s far from the only one
- Journalists fume about gas tax “bait-and-switch” – but they’re getting it wrong (LA Times, Santa Clarita Signal)
- Amtrak adds service between L.A., San Diego (10News, M&C)
- Hundreds of former EPA employees urge Congressional investigation into Trump actions on vehicle emissions (Reuters)
- People are buying the wrong kinds of cars (Sacramento Business Journal)
- The rich won’t escape climate change (Quartz)
- Although they get more help trying (New York Times)
- Will new housing laws spur a backyard building boom? (Curbed)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF