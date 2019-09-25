Today’s Headlines
- More on Trump EPA funding threat to CA for not meeting Clean Air rules (Reuters, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal)
- Federal bill would cut small transit project grants (Route Fifty)
- But USDOT is giving out $ to accelerate autonomous vehicle testing in suburbs, rural areas (Government Technology)
- Vision for a “lake to lake” bike path in Kern County (Bakersfield.com)
- Ugh: No bike lanes planned on Sierra highways – too hard, good luck riding next to those trucks! (Union Democrat)
- Amtrak says it’s cutting its dining cars, because millennials (Business Insider)
- Stop using growth as the marker of economic health (Guardian)
