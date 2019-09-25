Today’s Headlines

More on Trump EPA funding threat to CA for not meeting Clean Air rules (Reuters, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal)

Federal bill would cut small transit project grants (Route Fifty) But USDOT is giving out $ to accelerate autonomous vehicle testing in suburbs, rural areas (Government Technology)

Vision for a “lake to lake” bike path in Kern County (Bakersfield.com)

Ugh: No bike lanes planned on Sierra highways – too hard, good luck riding next to those trucks! (Union Democrat)

Amtrak says it’s cutting its dining cars, because millennials (Business Insider)

Stop using growth as the marker of economic health (Guardian)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF