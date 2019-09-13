Today’s Headlines
- SF Muni diverts buses from low-income neighborhood to give concertgoers free service (SF Examiner)
- Proposal for car-free streets in S.F.’s Tenderloin (SF Examiner)
- Why does a refinery in Bakersfield need an exemption from emission monitoring? (CALmatters, California League of Conservation Voters)
- How Democratic candidates plan to fight climate change [Republicans don’t] (Vox)
- U.S. cities are car-friendly death traps (Vice)
- Driver sues Uber over employment status (SF Chronicle)
- Trump gets ready to take away CA’s right to regulate emissions (Bloomberg)
- CA bill to triple electric car rebates dies (SF Chronicle)
- CA legislature advances bill that would eliminate duplicative federal, state review of transportation projects (Lake County News)
- Bill to revive a version of redevelopment moves ahead (LA Times)
- ARB weighs offsets in cap-and-trade as a way to preserve rainforests (LA Times)
- Water, environment, and politics in one bill (CALmatters)
