Today’s Headlines

The hidden environmental threat from Uber and Lyft: Who is responsible for investing in cleaner cars? (CALmatters)

Toronto is having a heated debate on banning text-walking (Narcity) Maybe they should take a look at the stats: it’s not much of a factor in pedestrian fatalities (NY Daily News)

Cycling rule #1: The pedestrian is always right (Outside)

Glendale street to get pedestrian-friendly design makeover (LA Times)

Oakland’s grand plan for downtown (SocketSite)

Cargo bikes are better than vans for urban deliveries (Cyclist)

“Flight shaming” is scaring the airlines (Reuters)

Car Talk host hates cars: They are “ruining the fabric of our lives” (Jalopnik)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF