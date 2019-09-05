Today’s Headlines
- The hidden environmental threat from Uber and Lyft: Who is responsible for investing in cleaner cars? (CALmatters)
- Toronto is having a heated debate on banning text-walking (Narcity)
- Maybe they should take a look at the stats: it’s not much of a factor in pedestrian fatalities (NY Daily News)
- Cycling rule #1: The pedestrian is always right (Outside)
- Glendale street to get pedestrian-friendly design makeover (LA Times)
- Oakland’s grand plan for downtown (SocketSite)
- Cargo bikes are better than vans for urban deliveries (Cyclist)
- “Flight shaming” is scaring the airlines (Reuters)
- Car Talk host hates cars: They are “ruining the fabric of our lives” (Jalopnik)
