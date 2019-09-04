Today’s Headlines

Deaths from red light running are at a ten-year high (NPR)

Thoughts and prayers: L.A. installs halos where people have been killed in car traffic (LA Times)

A video game shows how freeways can damage cities (Greater Greater Washington)

NIMBYs sue to stop L.A.’s Transit Oriented Communities projects (LA Times)

What urban sprawl really does to car commutes (CityLab)

Railyards project could double the size of downtown Sacramento (Curbed)

Caltrans invites applications for $34m in sustainable planning grants (Transportation Today)

Nevada to collect mileage data on every motorist in a seven-year pilot (Planetizen)

“Green jobs” are hard to count (Politico)

In U.S. cities, the poor suffer more from heat (NPR)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF