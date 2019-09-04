Today’s Headlines
- Deaths from red light running are at a ten-year high (NPR)
- Thoughts and prayers: L.A. installs halos where people have been killed in car traffic (LA Times)
- A video game shows how freeways can damage cities (Greater Greater Washington)
- NIMBYs sue to stop L.A.’s Transit Oriented Communities projects (LA Times)
- What urban sprawl really does to car commutes (CityLab)
- Railyards project could double the size of downtown Sacramento (Curbed)
- Caltrans invites applications for $34m in sustainable planning grants (Transportation Today)
- Nevada to collect mileage data on every motorist in a seven-year pilot (Planetizen)
- “Green jobs” are hard to count (Politico)
- In U.S. cities, the poor suffer more from heat (NPR)
