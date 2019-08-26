Today’s Headlines

  • Investigators study Thursday’s light rail train derailment in Sacramento (KRON)
  • Why e-bikes catch fire (Bicycling)
  • Pavement, lack of shade increase heat in the San Fernando Valley (Curbed)
  • How Uber got lost (New York Times)
  • Four automakers sign on to California’s fuel-efficiency principles (Marketplace, Daily Beast)
  • GHGs from air travel are increasing to a ridiculous level (Inverse)
  • Still fighting over scooter data and privacy (CityLab)
  • Waymo sharing some of its data is not enough (MIT Technology Review)
  • State tells L.A. it needs to build a lot more homes than it has planned (LA Times)
  • Google releases plans for San Jose campus (SF Chronicle)
  • Bay Area groups are building affordable housing (Mercury News)

