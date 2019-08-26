Today’s Headlines
- Investigators study Thursday’s light rail train derailment in Sacramento (KRON)
- Why e-bikes catch fire (Bicycling)
- Pavement, lack of shade increase heat in the San Fernando Valley (Curbed)
- How Uber got lost (New York Times)
- Four automakers sign on to California’s fuel-efficiency principles (Marketplace, Daily Beast)
- GHGs from air travel are increasing to a ridiculous level (Inverse)
- Still fighting over scooter data and privacy (CityLab)
- Waymo sharing some of its data is not enough (MIT Technology Review)
- State tells L.A. it needs to build a lot more homes than it has planned (LA Times)
- Google releases plans for San Jose campus (SF Chronicle)
- Bay Area groups are building affordable housing (Mercury News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF