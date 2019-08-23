Today’s Headlines

Amsterdam expands its bike subscription service (Bloomberg)

Questions raised about IIHS risk assessment of protected bikeways (Forbes)

There have been many studies of Uber and Lyft, and all have found negative impacts: traffic, crash rates, transit ridership (Curbed)

Uber drivers need data about their own trips (CityLab)

A new Urban Mobility Report, still wrong (City Observatory)

Nine-county Bay Area region may have a transportation sales tax on 2020 ballot (Patch)

Sacramento adopts rent control ordinance (NextCity)

