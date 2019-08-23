Today’s Headlines

  • Amsterdam expands its bike subscription service (Bloomberg)
  • Questions raised about IIHS risk assessment of protected bikeways (Forbes)
  • There have been many studies of Uber and Lyft, and all have found negative impacts: traffic, crash rates, transit ridership (Curbed)
  • Uber drivers need data about their own trips (CityLab)
  • A new Urban Mobility Report, still wrong (City Observatory)
  • Nine-county Bay Area region may have a transportation sales tax on 2020 ballot (Patch)
  • Sacramento adopts rent control ordinance (NextCity)

