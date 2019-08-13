Today’s Headlines

  • CA legislators return with a big to-do list (Sacramento Bee)
  • More about CA carbon emissions inventory (Courthouse News, SF Chronicle)
  • The California Public Utilities Commission oversees a huge range of businesses, utilities–but there’s no comprehensive list (Capital Public Radio)
  • One problem with relying on electric cars to solve climate issues: mining lithium and copper for batteries is wrecking the environment (Bloomberg)
  • A list of San Francisco’s ballot measures for November 2019–Ride-hail tax, others (SF Chronicle)
  • Oakland is on course to build more new housing units than San Francisco this year (SF Chronicle)
  • “Naked roads” are a thing in Australia (The West Australian)
  • Yes, Uber and Lyft add to traffic. So do all the other drivers (LAist)
  • Big map apps won’t add railroad crossings to their maps (The Verge)
  • Is this funny or just sad? A “high-tech” e-bike warns you if a driver is in your blind spot (Fast Company)
  • This man recycles Nespresso pods into a stylish bike (Fast Company)

