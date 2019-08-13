Today’s Headlines
- CA legislators return with a big to-do list (Sacramento Bee)
- More about CA carbon emissions inventory (Courthouse News, SF Chronicle)
- The California Public Utilities Commission oversees a huge range of businesses, utilities–but there’s no comprehensive list (Capital Public Radio)
- One problem with relying on electric cars to solve climate issues: mining lithium and copper for batteries is wrecking the environment (Bloomberg)
- A list of San Francisco’s ballot measures for November 2019–Ride-hail tax, others (SF Chronicle)
- Oakland is on course to build more new housing units than San Francisco this year (SF Chronicle)
- “Naked roads” are a thing in Australia (The West Australian)
- Yes, Uber and Lyft add to traffic. So do all the other drivers (LAist)
- Big map apps won’t add railroad crossings to their maps (The Verge)
- Is this funny or just sad? A “high-tech” e-bike warns you if a driver is in your blind spot (Fast Company)
- This man recycles Nespresso pods into a stylish bike (Fast Company)
