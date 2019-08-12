Today’s Headlines

Study: Pedal-assist e-bike riders get more exercise than regular-bike riders (Treehugger)

Bike-share and scooters are less appealing when the price per trip is high (Time)

Google Maps rolls out its “augmented reality” walking directions (Gizmodo)

There’s a new boss in charge of San Francisco’s Central Subway project (SF Examiner)

Trump administration killed a committee on autonomous vehicles and didn’t tell its members (The Verge)

Environmental law update: States sue over federal standards rollback; Final draft released to White House; more (JD Supra)

Two autonomous delivery pilot programs are testing in California (Business Insider)

