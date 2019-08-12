Today’s Headlines
- Study: Pedal-assist e-bike riders get more exercise than regular-bike riders (Treehugger)
- Bike-share and scooters are less appealing when the price per trip is high (Time)
- Google Maps rolls out its “augmented reality” walking directions (Gizmodo)
- There’s a new boss in charge of San Francisco’s Central Subway project (SF Examiner)
- Trump administration killed a committee on autonomous vehicles and didn’t tell its members (The Verge)
- Environmental law update: States sue over federal standards rollback; Final draft released to White House; more (JD Supra)
- Two autonomous delivery pilot programs are testing in California (Business Insider)
