Today’s Headlines

  • Cities that invest in bicycle infrastructure have better access to jobs (Route Fifty)
  • Uber, Lyft produce twice as much traffic as San Francisco estimated without company data (SF Examiner)
  • Highway death toll report (LA Times)
  • CA legislative committee on climate change is weak (The Real News)
  • CA’s low carbon fuel standards can help increase adoption of electric vehicles (GreenBiz)
  • Only one official celebrating a new bus stop at Warriors arena in S.F. arrived via Muni (SF Examiner)
  • CA struggles with climate change, while some push for more sprawl (Bloomberg)
  • Highways get state funding:
  • Amazon brings autonomous delivery robot to Irvine, California (Transportation Topics)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF