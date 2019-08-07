Today’s Headlines
- Cities that invest in bicycle infrastructure have better access to jobs (Route Fifty)
- Uber, Lyft produce twice as much traffic as San Francisco estimated without company data (SF Examiner)
- Highway death toll report (LA Times)
- CA legislative committee on climate change is weak (The Real News)
- CA’s low carbon fuel standards can help increase adoption of electric vehicles (GreenBiz)
- Only one official celebrating a new bus stop at Warriors arena in S.F. arrived via Muni (SF Examiner)
- CA struggles with climate change, while some push for more sprawl (Bloomberg)
- Highways get state funding:
- 101 in Ventura (VC Star)
- Roads in San Francisco Bay Area (Construction Dive)
- Including Highway 37 (Marin Independent Journal)
- Amazon brings autonomous delivery robot to Irvine, California (Transportation Topics)
