  • Are shared e-scooters good for the planet? (The Conversation)
  • In the U.K., drivers who kill while using a phone will face life sentences (The Telegraph)
  • How humans behave in public areas (The Guardian)
  • How much parking? Too much parking (Strong Towns)
  • San Bruno rejected a housing project, but state says: not so fast (SF Chronicle)
  • Sue the Suburbs enforces housing law in cities that reject housing (Mercury News)
  • CARB proposes changes to Tropical Forest Standard (carbon offsets) (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • We burn, then rebuild: why California’s wildfire “policy” doesn’t work (Mother Jones)

