Today’s Headlines
- Are shared e-scooters good for the planet? (The Conversation)
- In the U.K., drivers who kill while using a phone will face life sentences (The Telegraph)
- How humans behave in public areas (The Guardian)
- How much parking? Too much parking (Strong Towns)
- San Bruno rejected a housing project, but state says: not so fast (SF Chronicle)
- Sue the Suburbs enforces housing law in cities that reject housing (Mercury News)
- CARB proposes changes to Tropical Forest Standard (carbon offsets) (Environmental Defense Fund)
- We burn, then rebuild: why California’s wildfire “policy” doesn’t work (Mother Jones)
