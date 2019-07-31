Today’s Headlines
- How Oakland’s bike plan addresses historic inequities (TransForm)
- San Diego considers zoning change to encourage TOD (Times of San Diego)
- Aw, come ON: FHWA believes optical-illusion crosswalks will cause “unsafe driving behavior.” No, that wouldn’t be the cause (SmartCitiesDive)
- The deal between car companies and California (Vox)
- The case against freeway expansion (Meeting of the Minds)
- Berkeley banned gas in new homes; the rest of California should too (LA Times)
- San Diego police enforce bike/ped safety, and local news gets it all wrong–even though they’re only copying a press release (10news)
- There’s lots of opportunities in a large-scale rollout of electric buses (Governing)
- A new bill to rein in private equity could be a big deal for cities (NextCity)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF