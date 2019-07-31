Today’s Headlines

How Oakland’s bike plan addresses historic inequities (TransForm)

San Diego considers zoning change to encourage TOD (Times of San Diego)

Aw, come ON: FHWA believes optical-illusion crosswalks will cause “unsafe driving behavior.” No, that wouldn’t be the cause (SmartCitiesDive)

The deal between car companies and California (Vox)

The case against freeway expansion (Meeting of the Minds)

Berkeley banned gas in new homes; the rest of California should too (LA Times)

San Diego police enforce bike/ped safety, and local news gets it all wrong–even though they’re only copying a press release (10news)

There’s lots of opportunities in a large-scale rollout of electric buses (Governing)

A new bill to rein in private equity could be a big deal for cities (NextCity)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF