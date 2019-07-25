Today’s Headlines

  • BART experiments with hostile, dangerous gate designs to prevent fare evasion (KQED)
  • California makes a deal on fuel efficiency with automakers, ignoring proposed federal rollbacks (LA Times)
  • Enforcing truck safety on the 118 is a dirty job (VC Star)
  • Federal money for “congestion relief” in Temecula (Patch)
  • Gunfights on Bay Area freeways (Guardian)
  • Why enforcement is not a good strategy for achieving Vision Zero (Our Streets)
  • Vancouver taxes empty homes; other cities consider similar strategies (Bloomberg)
  • Turns out, people in Madrid really liked the ban on cars downtown. Hmmm (CityLab)
  • How freeway revolts of the 1960s helped shape cities (CityLab)

