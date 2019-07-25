Today’s Headlines
- BART experiments with hostile, dangerous gate designs to prevent fare evasion (KQED)
- California makes a deal on fuel efficiency with automakers, ignoring proposed federal rollbacks (LA Times)
- Enforcing truck safety on the 118 is a dirty job (VC Star)
- Federal money for “congestion relief” in Temecula (Patch)
- Gunfights on Bay Area freeways (Guardian)
- Why enforcement is not a good strategy for achieving Vision Zero (Our Streets)
- Vancouver taxes empty homes; other cities consider similar strategies (Bloomberg)
- Turns out, people in Madrid really liked the ban on cars downtown. Hmmm (CityLab)
- How freeway revolts of the 1960s helped shape cities (CityLab)
