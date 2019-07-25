Today’s Headlines

BART experiments with hostile, dangerous gate designs to prevent fare evasion (KQED)

California makes a deal on fuel efficiency with automakers, ignoring proposed federal rollbacks (LA Times)

Enforcing truck safety on the 118 is a dirty job (VC Star)

Federal money for “congestion relief” in Temecula (Patch)

Gunfights on Bay Area freeways (Guardian)

Why enforcement is not a good strategy for achieving Vision Zero (Our Streets)

Vancouver taxes empty homes; other cities consider similar strategies (Bloomberg)

Turns out, people in Madrid really liked the ban on cars downtown. Hmmm (CityLab)

How freeway revolts of the 1960s helped shape cities (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF