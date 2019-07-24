Today’s Headlines
- Advocates call for a state of emergency on pedestrian safety in San Francisco (KTVU, CBS)
- Plan to build a subway through Sepulveda Pass has the LA Times gasping at the price
- More arguments about electric vehicles and gas taxes (CityLab)
- Union City moving ahead with controversial plan for a new road (Mercury News)
- Growing old, giving up driving (Daily Democrat)
- Environmental bills on the table during legislative break (Natural Resources Defense Council)
- San Francisco floats a plan to house homeless in every neighborhood (SF Chronicle)
- Inventing “sustainable insurance” against climate change impacts (LA Times)
- Clean vehicle rebate could rise, a lot (Clean Technica)
- What can cities do to solve congestion and pollution? Scrap car parking (The Conversation)
