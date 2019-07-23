Charmingly Didactic: An Illustrated Guide to Why Biking Can Be Scary (But Doesn’t Have to Be)

Illustrator Vreni just posted a short illustrated treatise at The Nib on the importance of designing streets to make biking feel safer so more people will bike. The image at the top of this post captures another reason why this is key: pure joy.

Vreni’s post begins with her dilemma as a new resident in Oakland who wants to ride a bike but is frightened by statistics, bad driving, and helmet-shaming drivers. She throws in a little bit of education about infrastructure, and even finds a way to illustrate some safety statistics. And her post celebrates some of the changes that are coming to cities–like Oakland’s newest protected bike lanes, above, and road diets and bike boulevards.

The Nib posts nonfiction comics on political and current events, and if you head over there to check out the rest of Vreni’s work, I can’t be held responsible for the time you spend looking at all the other posts.

Hat tip to Robert Prinz, and thanks to The Nib.