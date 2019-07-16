Today’s Headlines

Oh joy: After years of testing, BART announces all trains will get bike straps (SF Gate)

Five transformative impacts of bicycling (Meeting of the Minds)

Anaheim’s bus network is more electric, less paper based (Orange County Register)

Developers aren’t always the enemy (Governing)

Corporate tax cuts block affordable housing (Sacramento Bee)

State and local governments are suing oil companies over climate change (Route Fifty)

Free speech endangered: ICE arrests activist who recited a poem of protest (SF Chronicle)

