Today’s Headlines
- Oh joy: After years of testing, BART announces all trains will get bike straps (SF Gate)
- Five transformative impacts of bicycling (Meeting of the Minds)
- Anaheim’s bus network is more electric, less paper based (Orange County Register)
- Developers aren’t always the enemy (Governing)
- Corporate tax cuts block affordable housing (Sacramento Bee)
- State and local governments are suing oil companies over climate change (Route Fifty)
- Free speech endangered: ICE arrests activist who recited a poem of protest (SF Chronicle)
