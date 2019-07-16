Today’s Headlines

  • Oh joy: After years of testing, BART announces all trains will get bike straps (SF Gate)
  • Five transformative impacts of bicycling (Meeting of the Minds)
  • Anaheim’s bus network is more electric, less paper based (Orange County Register)
  • Developers aren’t always the enemy (Governing)
  • Corporate tax cuts block affordable housing (Sacramento Bee)
  • State and local governments are suing oil companies over climate change (Route Fifty)
  • Free speech endangered: ICE arrests activist who recited a poem of protest (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF